Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $55.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BERY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $52.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.