Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of BERY opened at $52.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

