Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Cfra upped their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIG opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.