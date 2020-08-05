Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 2.6%

Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57, 591,799 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 316,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and a PE ratio of -40.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is Silver Cloud that covers an area of approximately 4,537 hectares located within north-central Nevada.

