BofA Securities Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Underperform

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

