Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

