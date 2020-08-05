Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.