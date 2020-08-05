Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $234,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.