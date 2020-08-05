Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

