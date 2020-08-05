BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 400 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.23) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.52) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 398.25 ($4.90).

LON BP opened at GBX 299.25 ($3.68) on Wednesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($382.28). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 296 shares of company stock valued at $93,984.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

