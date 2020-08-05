BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 0.7%

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.80 and last traded at C$15.80, 2,029 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.94 million during the quarter.

About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

