Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 1.7%

Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €53.42 ($60.02) and last traded at €53.00 ($59.55), approximately 506,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €52.12 ($58.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.44.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

