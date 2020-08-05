Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $40.63

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

