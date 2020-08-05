Brokerages Set GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target at $182.27

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,942.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,100 shares of company stock worth $7,800,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 132.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,978,000 after purchasing an additional 429,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth approximately $14,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 55.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

