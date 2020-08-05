Brokerages Set MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $156.20

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

MKC opened at $198.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $198.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $28,341,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $26,589,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

