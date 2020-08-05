Brokers Offer Predictions for Lazard Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus dropped their price target on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised their price target on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lazard by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.