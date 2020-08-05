Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $486,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 220.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 103.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

