Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

