Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,676,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 231,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,100,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.