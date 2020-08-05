Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 363,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 266,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

