CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$977.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

CAE stock opened at C$19.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. CAE has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. TD Securities reduced their price target on CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

