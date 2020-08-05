CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.25 million. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAE opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

