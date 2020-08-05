Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,110 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

