Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.