Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

