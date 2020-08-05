Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 780,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 345,632 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,229,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 298,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 285,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,417,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th.

