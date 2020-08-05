Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

