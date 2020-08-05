Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,993,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,931,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after acquiring an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

