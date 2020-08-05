Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 656.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Macy’s worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $20.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

