Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

