Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDR. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,176.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

