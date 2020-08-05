Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 11.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 26.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

