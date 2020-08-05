Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 24.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 215,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

