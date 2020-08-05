Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $149.84.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,243. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.