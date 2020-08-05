Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,157 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at $524,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at $400,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

