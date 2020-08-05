Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.59 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.