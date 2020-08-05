Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 40,406 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,851 shares in the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.02.

