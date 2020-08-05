Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 40,906 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,906 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYLD opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

