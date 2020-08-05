Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.02% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $844,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

