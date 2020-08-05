Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cameco worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 264.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cameco by 118.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

