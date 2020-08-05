Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 215,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

