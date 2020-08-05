Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of CWST opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.00. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,020.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,141 shares of company stock worth $8,000,157. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

