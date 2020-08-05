Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on CATO. ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

CATO stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.59. Cato has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cato by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cato by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cato by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cato by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

