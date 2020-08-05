Cerillion (LON:CER) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Cerillion (LON:CER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.29) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19.07. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.74 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.