Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO Sells $43,032,763.75 in Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charter Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31.

Shares of CHTR opened at $600.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $601.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.