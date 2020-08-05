Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $700.00 at Deutsche Bank

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

CHTR opened at $600.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.51 and a 200 day moving average of $507.24. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $601.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $101,991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 212,424 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

