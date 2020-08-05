Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

