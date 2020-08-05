Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $89.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

