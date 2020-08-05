Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

CTAS stock opened at $301.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

