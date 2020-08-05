Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.48 Million

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $225.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.56 million and the lowest is $225.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $238.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,120,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.