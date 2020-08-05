Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.72-0.74 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

